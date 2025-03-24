Double track railway to help provide speedy, comfortable services to Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi Abbasi

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Monday said that double track railway would help provide speedy and comfortable services to travelers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Monday said that double track railway would help provide speedy and comfortable services to travelers.

The double track railway will be laid from Karachi to Peshawar in portions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about security situation in Pakistan for completing development projects, he said the government was committed to eliminate menace of terrorism.

He said that country was facing new wave of terrorism due to weak policies of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's last regime.

To a question about rising prices of commodities during Ramazan ul Mubarak, he said that the government has set up different “bazaars” to provide daily use items at affordable rates. He said that Ramazan bazaars are also set up in the Federal capital at different points to facilitate the general public.

The minister said besides, the government has initiated a program to disburse some amount to lower middle class so that they could purchase essential items without facing any trouble.