Open Menu

Double Track Railway To Help Provide Speedy, Comfortable Services To Minister For Railways Hanif Abbasi Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Double track railway to help provide speedy, comfortable services to Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi Abbasi

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Monday said that double track railway would help provide speedy and comfortable services to travelers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Monday said that double track railway would help provide speedy and comfortable services to travelers.

The double track railway will be laid from Karachi to Peshawar in portions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about security situation in Pakistan for completing development projects, he said the government was committed to eliminate menace of terrorism.

He said that country was facing new wave of terrorism due to weak policies of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's last regime.

To a question about rising prices of commodities during Ramazan ul Mubarak, he said that the government has set up different “bazaars” to provide daily use items at affordable rates. He said that Ramazan bazaars are also set up in the Federal capital at different points to facilitate the general public.

The minister said besides, the government has initiated a program to disburse some amount to lower middle class so that they could purchase essential items without facing any trouble.

Recent Stories

National cybersecurity systems respond to cyberatt ..

National cybersecurity systems respond to cyberattacks targeting government, pri ..

6 minutes ago
 Three killed in Karachi tanker-motorbike collision

Three killed in Karachi tanker-motorbike collision

7 minutes ago
 Aerial firing accused arrested after CPO notice

Aerial firing accused arrested after CPO notice

9 minutes ago
 PM secretariat illuminated to mark World TB Day

PM secretariat illuminated to mark World TB Day

9 minutes ago
 Besant Hall Cultural Centre to pay tribute to Dr G ..

Besant Hall Cultural Centre to pay tribute to Dr Ghulam Muhammad Lakho on March ..

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt reactivates over 1400 schools

Balochistan govt reactivates over 1400 schools

5 minutes ago
CPO visits Sandal Bar police station, Achkaira che ..

CPO visits Sandal Bar police station, Achkaira check post

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise on fresh hopes for Trump's tari ..

Stock markets rise on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach

5 minutes ago
 CM visits Jinnah Hospital, suspends MS, Principal

CM visits Jinnah Hospital, suspends MS, Principal

5 minutes ago
 South Sudan suffers worst cholera outbreak in 20 y ..

South Sudan suffers worst cholera outbreak in 20 years: UNICEF

5 minutes ago
 Mainland Europe's first orbital rocket launch post ..

Mainland Europe's first orbital rocket launch postponed

5 minutes ago
 Starmer and Trump discussed US-UK trade deal 'prog ..

Starmer and Trump discussed US-UK trade deal 'progress': PM's office

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan