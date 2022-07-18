UrduPoint.com

Dow IUNQ Contest To Be Held On Aug 11

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Dow IUNQ contest to be held on Aug 11

All Karachi Inter University National Quiz (IUNQ) contest organized by Dow University of Health Sciences in line with diamond jubilee celebrations of the establishment of Pakistan will be held on August 11 at Dow Medical College

Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Prof.

Muhammad Saeed Quraishy has requested students of Karachi to participate more and more in this important national activity.

He has written a letter to the heads of all private and public sector universities and affiliated colleges of the city. Under the auspices of the university, other indoor and outdoor competitions will also be organized.

The purpose of such events is to highlight the role of the Muslim leaders who strived tirelessly for the freedom of Muslims and the establishment of a separate homeland.

