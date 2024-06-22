Dow University authorised to conduct MBBS/BDS admission tests in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Sindh Health Department has authorised Dow University of Health Science to conduct tests for admissions in MBBS and BDS programmes of public and private sector medical and dental colleges of the province instead of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro.

According to a notification issued by the provincial health department, Dow University of Health Science will be the test conducting, admitting university dealing with admissions in MBBS and BDS in public as well as private medical universities/ colleges in Sindh province for the session 2024-25.