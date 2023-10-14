Open Menu

Dow University Authorized To Re-conduct MDCAT Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Dow University of Health and Sciences Karachi, in pursuance of the decision of the Sindh Cabinet, has been authorized to re-conduct MDCAT-2023 (De-novo) as a test-conducting and admitting universities dealing with admissions in MBBS and BDS in public and private medical universities and colleges in the Sindh province for the session 2023–24, according to a notification.

