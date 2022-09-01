Dow University of Health Sciences accelerates flood relief activities

Dow University of Health Sciences has accelerated relief activities for flood victims with increased number of campuses collecting donations of relief goods

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Dow University of Health Sciences has accelerated relief activities for flood victims with increased number of campuses collecting donations of relief goods.

Dow nursing staff is deployed at the flood camp established by the District Administration East, said Dow release on Thursday.

Affected people coming in caravans are being taken to the hospital after the examination, adding hundreds of people have been discharged from Dow University Hospital, while many are still under treatment in different wards.

On the instructions of DUHS Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, a relief camp was initially set up in Dow Medical College to collect donations at the beginning of this week.

While the number of donations camps, collecting food and relief goods for flood victims has been increased, where students, teachers and general public are donating medicines, water, clothes and other relief items on a large scale.

Donation camps have been established at more than a dozen campuses including Dow College of Pharmacy, Dow College of Nursing, Institute of Chest Diseases Dow University Hospital, Dow Dental College Chinesar Goth, Civil Hospital Karachi and Dow International Medical College.

DUHS Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy is overseeing the overall relief activities and acquiring camp activities reports on daily basis from the heads of all the subordinate colleges, schools and institutes.

Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nusrat Shah has urged the students to fully participate in voluntary services, being provided in the relief camps while Dow University would send the relief items to the flood victims through its volunteers very soon.