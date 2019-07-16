Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) may soon incorporate faculties of Fine Arts and Literature

(@FahadShabbir)

Efforts are being made to expand the charter of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) and help establish faculties of fine art and language as integral component of the medical university, said its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Saeed Quraishy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Efforts are being made to expand the charter of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) and help establish faculties of fine art and language as integral component of the medical university, said its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Saeed Quraishy.

Addressing the book launching ceremony of "Gravity of Emotions," a collection of poems by Haneen Moosa, a third year medical student of the university at its Arag Auditorium, Tuesday, he said in the present day world diversity is the key to development and progress.

"Human progression is an aspect that particularly cannot be ignored and for this concerted efforts have to be made to expand exposure of our youth to fine arts and literature," emphasized the senior medical educationist.

Dr Quraishy, also a renowned surgeon of the country, reiterated that medical students and also those majoring in science and technology ought to be exposed to arts and culture.

He highlighted that DUHS students are being constantly encouraged to actively participate in extra-curricular activities, be it sports, debates, painting or literary pursuits.

Former Federal Minister for Information, Nisar A Memon, Pro Vice Chancellor of DUHS, Prof. Dr. Zarnaz Wahid, Head of Media Sciences, SZABIST, Taimoor A Soori, Assistant Professor Naheed Malbari and the author also spoke on the occasion.

Former Federal Minister Nisar A Memon highly appreciative of the young poet said Haneen Moosa has made an apt attempt to describe heart, mind and the feelings of the soul in her book.

"We are in dire need to equally focus on strengthening our safety through unconventional means and this could only be possible through improvement in education and health sectors of the country," he said.

"Collection of poems by a MBBS third year student being launched at a medical university is definitely a postive sign and a message to the world in general,"commented Nisar A Memon.

He also appreciated DUHS for encouraging extra-curricular activities enabling the students to compose a strong rhyme penning down the emotions of life.

Dr Naheed Malbari introducing the work of her students and an emerging poet said it consists of three sections; part one covers the different aspects of life and highlighted the complexity of life in a simple manner.

The second part of the book was said to showcase the patriotism and her love for the country Pakistan.

Prof. Taimoor A Soori said that the poetry of Haneen Moosa is a manifestation of a comprehensive observation that cannot be achieved without an impression.

Referring to poem "Let's Go" in the book, he said that it has covered a message for success.