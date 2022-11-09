UrduPoint.com

DOW University Of Health Sciences To Conduct MD Cat Entry Test For MBBS/BDS

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 04:10 PM

DOW University of Health Sciences to conduct MD Cat Entry Test for MBBS/BDS

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :DOW University of Health Sciences would conduct MD Cat Entry Test for MBBS/BDs session 202-2023 for all government and private medical universities and colleges of Sindh province on November 13, 2022 at Bilawal sports Complex Shaheed Benazirabad.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio chaired a meeting at Bilawal Sports Complex Committee Room to review the arrangements of sanitation, security and other related issues.

Addressing the meeting the AC said that DOW University is conducting Entry Test for admission to MBBS on Nov 13, 2022 at Bilawal Sports Complex for which all arrangements including security would be ensured. He strictly instructed officials of the Municipal Committee to make improved arrangements of sanitation and potable drinking water prior to holding of entry test.

He instructed traffic police officials to prepare a strategy plan for parking and maintaining the flow of traffic on the entry test day in order to facilitate the commuters. AC instructed officials of the health department to set up a medical facility at Bilawal Sports Complex on test day and ensure the presence of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines and ambulance at the medical camp.

Briefing the meeting Director Admission Peoples Medical University Prof Dr Ali Raza Brohi said that the entry test for admission to government and private medical universities and colleges of the province would be held on Nov 13, 2022 consequently at Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Jamshoro and Khairpur.

He said that Bilawal Sports Complex is the venue of entry test for Shaheed Benazirabad. He said that the test would start at 11 am and would conclude at 2-30 pm. He said that 3,072 candidates would appear at the entry test at this center out of which 1,793 female and 1,279 are male candidates for which 6 zones are formed. Director Admissions said that during test 28 supervisors, 154 invigilators and staff would perform their services.

The meeting resolved that no other person except the candidate appearing at the entry test would be allowed to enter the center while walk-through gates would be installed at the entry test center with a police contingent.

DSP Habib u Rehman Lashari and DIB In-charge Zakir Hussain Solangi informed that the police department has prepared a security plan and strict security arrangements would be made for the entry test center. They said that 170 police personnel and officials would perform duty at the center.

The meeting was also attended by Director Admission Peoples Medical University Dr Ali Raza Brohi, DSP Habibur Rehman Lashari, Sports Officer Fida Hussain Dahri, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Tevono, and officials of municipal committee and other related departments.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Sports Martyrs Shaheed Water Traffic Male Nawabshah Jamshoro Khairpur November Dubai Islamic Bank All Government

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying ta ..

E-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online - PITB Chairman Sye ..

15 minutes ago
 Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

20 minutes ago
 “Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula ..

22 minutes ago
 vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 500 ..

Vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery and Trendy Design

33 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

1 hour ago
 Meta Platforms to lay off specific employees today

Meta Platforms to lay off specific employees today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.