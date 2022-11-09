DOW University of Health Sciences to conduct MD Cat Entry Test for MBBS/BDS

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :DOW University of Health Sciences would conduct MD Cat Entry Test for MBBS/BDs session 202-2023 for all government and private medical universities and colleges of Sindh province on November 13, 2022 at Bilawal sports Complex Shaheed Benazirabad.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio chaired a meeting at Bilawal Sports Complex Committee Room to review the arrangements of sanitation, security and other related issues.

Addressing the meeting the AC said that DOW University is conducting Entry Test for admission to MBBS on Nov 13, 2022 at Bilawal Sports Complex for which all arrangements including security would be ensured. He strictly instructed officials of the Municipal Committee to make improved arrangements of sanitation and potable drinking water prior to holding of entry test.

He instructed traffic police officials to prepare a strategy plan for parking and maintaining the flow of traffic on the entry test day in order to facilitate the commuters. AC instructed officials of the health department to set up a medical facility at Bilawal Sports Complex on test day and ensure the presence of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines and ambulance at the medical camp.

Briefing the meeting Director Admission Peoples Medical University Prof Dr Ali Raza Brohi said that the entry test for admission to government and private medical universities and colleges of the province would be held on Nov 13, 2022 consequently at Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Jamshoro and Khairpur.

He said that Bilawal Sports Complex is the venue of entry test for Shaheed Benazirabad. He said that the test would start at 11 am and would conclude at 2-30 pm. He said that 3,072 candidates would appear at the entry test at this center out of which 1,793 female and 1,279 are male candidates for which 6 zones are formed. Director Admissions said that during test 28 supervisors, 154 invigilators and staff would perform their services.

The meeting resolved that no other person except the candidate appearing at the entry test would be allowed to enter the center while walk-through gates would be installed at the entry test center with a police contingent.

DSP Habib u Rehman Lashari and DIB In-charge Zakir Hussain Solangi informed that the police department has prepared a security plan and strict security arrangements would be made for the entry test center. They said that 170 police personnel and officials would perform duty at the center.

The meeting was also attended by Director Admission Peoples Medical University Dr Ali Raza Brohi, DSP Habibur Rehman Lashari, Sports Officer Fida Hussain Dahri, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Tevono, and officials of municipal committee and other related departments.