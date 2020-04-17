UrduPoint.com
Dow University To Remain Closed By April 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:04 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Dow University of Health Sciences and its affiliated institutes and colleges will remain closed byApril 30 as per decision of the Sindh government.

This was notified in a statement issued here on Friday.

