DOWA holds condolence reference in memory of late Dr. Shamsul Haq

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Dir Officers Welfare Association (DOWA) organized a condolence reference in the memory of late Dr Shamsul Haq, founder and head of Rescue 1122 at Peshawar here the other night.

Rich tributes were paid to the deceased for his meritorious national and public services.

Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan on this occasion said that officers with such dedication become immortal in the hearts of the people in addition to earning a good name for the government and institutions. He said that such officials deserved every respect and considered national awards at the official level.

Dr. Mohibullah Khan, patron DOWA, President Dr. Syed Mohammad Ilyas, Dr. Nomanul Haq, the son of late Dr. Shams, Dr. Karam Elahi, Dr. Abbasin Yousafzai, Dr. Atiqur Rahman, Dr. Nasir Saeed and Dr. Sahibul islam also addressed the ceremony who highlighted his matchless public services and various aspects of his life as the head of various institutions including the Health and Relief departments and as a political and social leader.

A large number of civil officers, doctors and engineers besides social workers and media representatives also participated in the event.

On this occasion, a documentary film depicting the life and public services of Dr. Shamsul Haq was also presented, and Dr. Karam Elahi recited Maulana Taqi Usmani's condolence poem "Kahan Dhondhon Tujhe A Dost" and paid poetic tribute to Dr. Shamsul Haq.

Religious scholar Dr. Muhammad Ismail offered congregation Fateha for the deceased while Dr. Naumanul Haq, son of the deceased, was also given a memorial souvenir for Dr. Shamsul Haq.

President DOWA Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, on this occasion, reiterated the commitment to continue helping needy students and patients from the platform of this welfare organization while the mission of late Dr Shams will be continued with full enthusiasm, he concluded.