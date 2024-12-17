Open Menu

Down Memory Lane With Historian Syed Aijazuddin On Dec 25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Besant Hall Cultural Centre (BHCC) to hold down memory lane with Faqeer Syed Aijazuddin on December 25 ( Wednesday).

Director BHCC Sobiya Ali Shaikh informed here on Tuesday that Faqeer Syed Aijazudin is a renowned historian, art connoisseur and scholar of South Asian history and author of more than a dozen books.

His subjects included a catalog of miniature paintings from the Punjab Hills, the work of 19th-century British and European artists who visited Punjab and other areas that are now Pakistan, a definitive monograph on antique maps of the region, two books on the history of Lahore, one on Dr Henry Kissinger’s secret visit to China in July 1971, another on President Richard Nixon’s policy towards Pakistan during 1969-1974, and a recently published volume of memoirs and a feature writer for daily Dawn.

