Down syndrome artist Alishba’s Art Exhibition organized by The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Down syndrome artist Syeda Alishba Aminuddin’s Exhibition was inaugurated by President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an exhibition of works of young artist Syeda Alishba Aminuddin who suffered from down syndrome at Arts Council Karachi Art Gallery, the exhibition was inaugurated by the President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah.

On the occasion, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that young painter Syeda Alishba Aminuddin is suffering from down syndrome but she did not allow his disability to become his compulsion, Arts Council Karachi values such talented artists, Alishba Aminuddin has beautifully shaped his thoughts and imagination.

Forty works of painting have been placed in the exhibition. In every artwork, Alishba has tried to convey some message, Alishba has also exhibited his works in the various cities of Pakistan including London, The art of Alishba has also been appreciated by the United Nations, besides Alishba is running her digital art studio.

Syeda Alishba Aminuddin thanked President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah for the successful conduct of her exhibition and said that girls are capable of doing everything.