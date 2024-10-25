Open Menu

Down Syndrome Is Not A Disease But A Chromosomal Condition: CM Murad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition, stressed the importance of dispelling misconceptions and urged a focus on the incredible potential of these individuals

"With the timely right and proper support and early intervention, these individuals can lead independent and fulfilling lives."

This statement was made on Friday during the 10th anniversary of the Karachi Down Syndrome Program (KDSP) at the KDSP Conference 2024, titled 'Stepping Towards an Inclusive Tomorrow,' held in an auditorium on Tipu Sultan Road. Secretary DEPD Tauha Farooqui and others attended the event.

“With the timely right and proper support and early intervention, these individuals can lead independent and fulfilling lives.”

This statement was made on Friday during the 10th anniversary of the Karachi Down Syndrome Program (KDSP) at the KDSP Conference 2024, titled 'Stepping Towards an Inclusive Tomorrow,' held in an auditorium on Tipu Sultan Road. Secretary DEPD Tauha Farooqui and others attended the event.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition. He highlighted the importance of dispelling misconceptions, stating, “Our focus should be on the incredible potential these individuals hold. With the right support and timely intervention, they can lead independent and fulfilling lives.”

Murad Shah pointed out the significant role of the Sindh government in these efforts.

"Since the passage of the Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018, funding has been allocated for assistive devices, vocational training, and awareness campaigns,” he said. He added that this year, the Sindh government dedicated Rs2 billion to partner organisations and an additional Rs 25 million to the Karachi Down Syndrome Partnership (KDSP).

Mr Shah said that the plans were also underway to establish an 'Inclusive City' in Korangi, supported by an initial budget of Rs 5 billion.

Gratitude was expressed to KDSP and partner organisations for their unwavering commitment. The Chief Minister affirmed his pride in supporting these initiatives, reiterating a pledge to promote dignity, independence, and opportunity for everyone.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the ongoing journey towards creating a society where every individual, regardless of ability, can thrive with purpose and respect. Murad Shah said that the KDSP, a pioneering organisation, has reached over 2,300 families through holistic services, advancing its mission to build an inclusive society.

More Stories From Pakistan