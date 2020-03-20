UrduPoint.com
Down Syndrome Patients Deserve Special Attention From Society: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on World Down Syndrome Day has said that those patients suffering from down syndrome deserve special attention from society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on World Down Syndrome Day has said that those patients suffering from down syndrome deserve special attention from society.

There is a need to launch effective campaign with regard to down syndrome."We will have to undertake effective steps in order to make down syndrome patients a beneficial citizen and part of the society. Those children suffering from down syndrome are sons of the nation and it is our collective responsibility to secure their future," he added.

A consolidated system is very necessary to be carved out in order to treat and looking after the down syndrome patients, he said and added that special children can be made an important part of the society by imparting them education.

He further said that the purpose behind celebrating this day is to create awareness about the economic rights of down syndrome patients in society. "We have to make resolve to work collectively for the welfare and uplift of down syndrome children," he added.

