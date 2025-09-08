Downpour Continues For Second Day In Hyderabad Amid Power Outages
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 11:48 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The ongoing spell of the monsoon season continued to shower light to moderate rains in Hyderabad for a second consecutive day on Monday, entailing a widespread power outage.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded up to 44 millimeters of downpour in the district in a span of 24 hours till 5.30 pm on Monday.The precipitation partially submerged low-lying localities and roads but the municipal authorities remained in the field to pump out the accumulating water mainly from the important roads in the city.
The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro and Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) Tufail Abro directed their staff to remain in the field to ensure swift drainage of rainwater.
The spokesman of the Mayor informed that pumps powered by diesel generators were timely dispatched to Railway Colony, Railway Station, Hala Naka and other similar low-lying areas for early disposal of rainwater.
The spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubar informed that some 109 feeders of 11 KV had tripped in Hyderabad early in the morning. He added that by 2.30 pm 45 of those feeders were restored while by 4.30 pm only 36 feeders remained without power. By 7 pm the power supply to at least 18 feeders still remained suspended, the spokesman told.
