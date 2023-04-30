Downpour, floods took five lives in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Five people were died on Sunday due to rains and floods in different areas of Balochistan.

According to private media reports, two persons were died each in Khuzdar, Mach and Lasbela and one in Ketch due to rains and flood.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials said that several slum houses were damaged in Chagai and Panjgur while Bolan Panjra Bridge and Sonari Bridge were partially vanished by Kohlu floodwaters due to recent heavy rains.

Strong weather conditions hit Balochistan, two major national highways that connect Balochistan to Sindh were damaged after heavy rains flooded rivers in several parts of the province.

The PDMA said that the work of repairing the bridges and restoring the traffic was in progress at both the places.