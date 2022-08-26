Downpour turns weather pleasant in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Weather turned pleasant in Sargodha city after heavy rain here on Friday.

According to Meteorological office,the rain cycle would continue in the district for the next 24 hours.

Agricultural experts said that the current spell of rains would be fruitful for seasonal crops including rice, sugarcane and citrus.

After rain, a large number of citizens came out from their houses and enjoyed the pleasant weather. A great rush of people was witnessed at fritters and samosa shops.