Dowry Gifts Distributed Among Deserving Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Dowry gifts distributed among deserving families

Al-Khidmat Foundation Trust Women Wing distributed dowry gifts among deserving families for marriages of their daughters, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Trust Women Wing distributed dowry gifts among deserving families for marriages of their daughters, here on Thursday.

The ceremony was held at Darul islam Colony, and President Women Wing Samina Pervez, General Secretary Rukhasana Younas and other office-bearers attended it.

A large number of women were also present.

Samina Pervez said that marriages of girls were an important duty of the parents and Al-Khidmat Foundation had always tried to share financial burden of the poor parents .

