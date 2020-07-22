Dozen of profiteers booked, two held during special drive

Price control magistrates launched special drive against profiteers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha and got lodged cases against a dozen of shopkeepers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates launched special drive against profiteers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha and got lodged cases against a dozen of shopkeepers.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed price control magistrates to send profiteering mafia to jail instead of imposing fine.

Price magistrate Muhammad Afzal caught two profiteers on the spot while got lodged cases against five shopkeepers at Lohari gate police station.

Similarly, price control magistrate Naeem Changezi got lodged cases against five shopkeepers at Jalilabad police station and imposed Rs 6000 fine to six others.

The price control magistrates had imposed Rs 222,000 fine to 188 shopkeepers during last 24 hours.