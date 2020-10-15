UrduPoint.com
Dozen Robberies In Kasur In One Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Dacoits continued their looting spree in district Kasur and made off with cash,gold ornaments worth million of rupees and other valuables,said police sources on Thursday.

Police said five dacoits stormed into local hotel of Zulifqar near Kasur-Bhasarpura by-pass and took away cash amounting to Rs.32,000, while six dacoits entered into house of Azam in Attari Kahdian,Saraye Mughal and made family hostage.They looted Rs 1.2 million,3-tola gold and mobile phones.

Later,they broke into neighbour house of Qasim and took away cash Rs.100,000 and 1-tola gold.

Four bandits snatched a tractor-trolley of Muhammad Abbas at Saddar Phoolnagar near Multan road,while seven robbers barged into house of Abdul Sattar in Mutradaas and escaped after snatching 15-tola gold ornaments,cash Rs.15,000, and other valuables worth Rs. 200,000.Then, the same dacoits entered into Mohsin's house of the same area and took away cash Rs.

150,000,two-tola gold ornaments.

Police said three dacoits intercepted a car of Shaukat Ali near Changa Manga canal and fled after snatching Rs. 50,000 cash and mobile phone.Two dacoits entered into building material store of Muhammad Hussain at Wattu chowk near Chunian and deprived him of Rs. 300,000 cash and mobile phone.

Police said Ghulam Murtaza r/o Okara,was traveling to Lahore on his car when two dacoits tried to intercept him on the way near Saraye Cheena and opened indiscriminate fire at him when the car didn't stop. He suffered serious injuries.Rescue-1122 shifted the injured person to hospital.

Police started investigation.

Traders and members of civil society outraged over surge in robberies and said that the Police was unable to control the incidents and requested Chief Minister Punjab and IG Punjab to take notice.

