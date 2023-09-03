Dozens acres of government land recovered in anti encroachment action

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the Behar Colony area in Husri, a rural town, here on Sunday during which dozens of acres of encroached land was recovered.

An official informed that Assistant Commissioner Latifabad taluka Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui and Director Anti Encroachment Cell Shakeel Qaimkhani led the drive.

Dozens of residential and commercial structures, built by the squatters, were struck down during the action.