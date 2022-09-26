UrduPoint.com

Dozens Arrested For Occupying Valuable Land In Chontra, Chakri Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Dozens arrested for occupying valuable land in Chontra, Chakri areas

The police on Monday arrested dozens of accused for occupying valuable lands in Chontra and Chakri areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The police on Monday arrested dozens of accused for occupying valuable lands in Chontra and Chakri areas of the city.

Talking to APP, Superintendent of Police, Saddar Division Ahmed Zanir Cheema said operations were being conducted on daily basis against the illegal land mafia, drug dealers, notorious gangs and miscreants having illegal weapons, in Chontra and Chakri areas.

The dozens of suspects held for occupying valuable land of the citizens, whereas a huge cache of weapons was also recovered from their possession.

SP Ahmed Zanir Cheema said that criminals had set up their hubs in some places and on the orders of the City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, a crackdown was launched in these areas.

However, more than 100 criminals were arrested during the last one month and huge quantity of arms, drugs, stolen vehicles, motorcycles were seized during different raids.

The SP said that under the supervision of CPO, daily crackdown was being conducted against the notorious criminals and after registering cases against the accused, the challans were presented in the courts. "No one will be spared for disrupting peace and creating terror among the masses as it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people."

Related Topics

Police Drugs Vehicles Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

NA Deputy Speaker for ensuring provision of basic ..

NA Deputy Speaker for ensuring provision of basic facilities to southern distric ..

55 seconds ago
 DC reviews dengue situation in federal capital

DC reviews dengue situation in federal capital

56 seconds ago
 RWMC set up awareness camp about dengue

RWMC set up awareness camp about dengue

58 seconds ago
 Senegal ferry disaster town remembers 20 years aft ..

Senegal ferry disaster town remembers 20 years after 1,900 drowned

59 seconds ago
 Populists' Accession to Power Leads to Catastrophe ..

Populists' Accession to Power Leads to Catastrophe - Spanish Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 US Extends Temporary Protected Status for Myanmar ..

US Extends Temporary Protected Status for Myanmar Immigrants - DHS

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.