Dozens arrested in joint security operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In a s counter-criminal operation, law enforcement and military personnel carried out a joint search operation across several high-risk areas in the Tangi sub-district of Charsadda.

Acting on directives from District Police Officer (DPO) Suleman Zafar, the operation targeted regions including Azbai, Asrah, and Ziarat Kalay.

The coordinated action was led by DSP Tangi Gulshaid Khan and supported by local station house officers.

The sweep was aimed at identifying and apprehending individuals involved in criminal activities or posing a threat to

public safety.

According to police sources, multiple suspects were detained during the raids and later transferred

to specific location for interrogation.

DPO Zafar emphasized that the operation was part of a broader strategy to safeguard citizens and ensure peace in the region. He assured that such actions will continue as part of routine efforts to maintain law and order.

Authorities have termed the operation a success and reiterated their commitment to cracking down on criminal networks operating in the area.