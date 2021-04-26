Dozens arrested in Mardan over violation of corona lockdown

District Administration Mardan District Police, Frontier Corps and Rescue 1122 on Monday carried out joint operation in district Mardan in the wake of complete lock down imposed in the district to control increasing corona cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration Mardan District Police, Frontier Corps and Rescue 1122 on Monday carried out joint operation in district Mardan in the wake of complete lock down imposed in the district to control increasing corona cases.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif and District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah, operations were carried out in different areas of the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Naik Mohammad Khan and Mujeeb Rehman, Frontier Corps and Rescue 1122 soldiers also participated in the crackdown.

During the raids in various parts of the city dozens of people were arrested under NDMA Act for opening shops in violation of lockdown and ban.

The public was further warned not to leave their homes without any reason and to take precautionary measures to avoid any inconvenience.

In view of the increasing cases of corona virus in the light of orders issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department, under Section 8/21 of the Epidemic Control Emergency Relief Act 2020, under Order No. 372 / DCM dated 26.04.2021, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif issued a declaration to keep all the district departments open as per normal.

However, all the officers, staff of the district department along with vehicles would perform their duties as per the further instructions of the district administration.

According to the announcement, NADRA registration centers across the district would remain completely closed but the provision of funds to the beneficiaries under the Benazir Income Support Program would continue uninterrupted but with strict implementation of corona SOPs.