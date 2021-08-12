UrduPoint.com

Dozens Arrested, Restrictions Intensified In IIOJK

Thu 12th August 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Authorities have arrested dozens of youth and intensified restrictions in Srinagar and other areas in the name of security ahead of August 15, the India's Independence Day, causing more difficulties for the already besieged people of the territory in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Indian troops, police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel during house raids arrested dozens of youth in Srinagar, Badgam, Pulwama and other areas.

Indian troops along with paramilitary and police personnel have intensified patrolling, vehicle checking and frisking in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley.

An eyewitness said that Kashmir is a military and police state where people are besieged, harassed and terrorized by the men in uniform. Indian army, paramilitary and police forces and their bunkers are seen everywhere, he said.

The bikers and those travelling in vehicles or roads are stopped, frisked and asked to show the identity card even when we purchase in the market, another resident of Srinagar said.

More Stories From Pakistan

