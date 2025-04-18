Dozens Attack Machiwal RHC Over Fake Medical Report Refusal
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 07:00 PM
, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Dozens of armed men stormed the Rural Health Centre (RHC) Machiwal after the medical officer refused to issue a fake medical report, subjecting the staff to severe physical assault and spreading panic among patients.
According to details, Medical Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed and his staff were present at the facility when more than 40 armed individuals, wielding sticks and firearms, surrounded the hospital. The assailants forcibly entered the premises, vandalized the office, and brutally attacked the doctor and staff, holding them hostage and issuing death threats.
The attackers fled the scene after spreading chaos and fear among patients and hospital personnel.
Police officials stated that the motive behind the assault was the doctor’s refusal to issue a bogus medical certificate as demanded by the accused.
Machiwal Police Station has registered a case against six nominated suspects – Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Sami, Rizwan Siddiq, Abdul Rehman, Liaqat Ali, and Muhammad Siddiq – along with over 40 unidentified individuals. Further investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAB KP to hold open Kutchery on Apr 2453 seconds ago
-
Gujrat University hosts national debating event56 seconds ago
-
Dozens attack Machiwal RHC over fake medical report refusal58 seconds ago
-
Shah Sultan Park attracting visitors; DG PHA1 minute ago
-
Illegal bus stands and encroachments cleared in major traffic police operation in Abbottabad11 minutes ago
-
Minister vows to improve hospital services11 minutes ago
-
RDA seals housing scheme head office over regulatory violations11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ready for ‘Fourth Take-Off’, emphasizes for political stability: Ahsan Iqbal11 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination: A vital shield to protect children from a crippling disease11 minutes ago
-
Cabinet committee approves installation of 4 water filtration plants in Cholistan: Khawaja Salman11 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra holds open court to address public concerns11 minutes ago
-
Qualifying round for Off-Road Jeep Challenge concludes in DIKhan21 minutes ago