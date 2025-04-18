Dozens attack Machiwal RHC over fake medical report refusal

, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Dozens of armed men stormed the Rural Health Centre (RHC) Machiwal after the medical officer refused to issue a fake medical report, subjecting the staff to severe physical assault and spreading panic among patients.

According to details, Medical Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed and his staff were present at the facility when more than 40 armed individuals, wielding sticks and firearms, surrounded the hospital. The assailants forcibly entered the premises, vandalized the office, and brutally attacked the doctor and staff, holding them hostage and issuing death threats.

The attackers fled the scene after spreading chaos and fear among patients and hospital personnel.

Police officials stated that the motive behind the assault was the doctor’s refusal to issue a bogus medical certificate as demanded by the accused.

Machiwal Police Station has registered a case against six nominated suspects – Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Sami, Rizwan Siddiq, Abdul Rehman, Liaqat Ali, and Muhammad Siddiq – along with over 40 unidentified individuals. Further investigation is underway.