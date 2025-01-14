Dozens Booked For Assaulting Officials During Anti Encroachment Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 10:51 PM
Almost three dozen people, including nine with their names, have been booked in an FIR for resisting an anti encroachment operation on Wadhu Wah, Qasimabad and for assaulting the government officials
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Almost three dozen people, including nine with their Names, have been booked in an FIR for resisting an anti encroachment operation on Wadhu Wah, Qasimabad and for assaulting the government officials.
The case was registered at Qasimabad police station on Monday on complaint of a Sindh Irrigation Department's Sub-Engr Muhammad Danish Lodhi.
He stated that accompanied by the police and the anti encroachment force his department started an anti encroachment drive to demolish houses, shops and eateries built on the encroached government land along Wadhu Wah road.
Lodhi alleged that the nominated suspects opened fire on the police, anti encroachment personnel and other officials besides pelting stones and employing other forms of physical resistance.
