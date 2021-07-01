UrduPoint.com
Dozens Encroachments Demolished On Charsadda Road

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 10:57 PM

District administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-II in joint operation demolished dozens of encroachments erected on road sides on Charsadda Road in Naghuman locality here Thursday

The joint operation was supervised by Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Noor Akbar Khan and Enforcement Officer, Town-II, Arbab Mir Alam Khan.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

During operation dozens of encroachments on road side were demolished through heavy machinery.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation will remain continued in all localities of the district and those re-erected encroachments will face stern legal action.

