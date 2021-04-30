Dozens held for SOPs violation

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:27 PM

Police have held dozens of violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) stipulated to avoid coronavirus here in past twenty-four hours

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have held dozens of violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) stipulated to avoid coronavirus here in past twenty-four hours.

Official spokesman said Friday, 68 people caught from different nooks and corners of tehsil Bourewala, were also booked under Corona Disease Act with respective police stations.

Most of the cases were reported to have been registered for not putting up face masks and running shops that prohibited to open following provincial government's order.

Police appealed masses to abide by corona SOPs to safe themselves and people surviving at their surrounding parts.

It also asked traders to shutter down their shops from 6 pm to pre-dawn meal. They called on masses not to come out homes without ensuring to have masks on their face.

