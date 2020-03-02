Dozens held in crackdown on criminals, law-violators in Hafizabad

UrduPoint.com
Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:01 PM

HAFIZABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :During an ongoing operation against criminals and law-violators, the police arrested 99 outlaws including 17 proclaimed offenders in the district and recovered stolen articles worth over one million rupees and a large quantity of drugs and firearms.

According to a press release issued by the district police officer, the police arrested 17 drug-peddlers and seized 6-kg charas, 100-gram heroin and 120 litres of liquor from them. The police also recovered one Kalashnikov, three rifles, two guns, five pistols and 45 rounds of bullets.

The police also busted Ali alias Addi dacoit gang and recovered gold ornaments and motorcycles worth Rs 990,000.

Separately, the police, with the help of the district administration and the Civil Defence personnel, sealed four illegal LPG decanting points.

The raid party also arrested Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Zaman, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Ali, Hamza, Faisal, Ghulam Farid, Tasawar Husain, Mudassar Ali and Shahzad on the charge of decanting LPG illegally and also impounded the apparatus and gas cylinders.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against seven persons including Zain Masood, Zeeshan, Waqas, Ali Hassan on the charge of allegedly abducting an electrician Muhammad Kamran, son of Shabbir Ahmad, from Sukheke. The accused took the abductee to Atla Ghulam village where they allegedly thrashed him.

The Sukheke police also arrested one Shoaib on the charge of torturing one Hassan Nawaz of Mona Manika village. Three co-accused are still on the run, said the police.

