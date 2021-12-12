UrduPoint.com

Dozens Joins PTI In Dir Lower Before LG Polls

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

Dozens joins PTI in Dir Lower before LG polls

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) ::The whole neighbourhood consisting of sixty houses in Badwan Bala, the entire Mohalla of Hafizabad area of Lower Dir resigned from various political parties and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

On this occasion, Hayatullah, Haider Ali, Ali Rehman, Umar Hayat, Shah Naseem, Laiq Khan and Wazir Mama along with their family and associates resigned from Jamaat-e-Islami and PPP and joined PTI. District President PTI Dost Dar Khan, PTI officials Rizwan, Awal Khan, MNA Syed Mehboob Shah's brother Feroz Shah, Murad, Inam and Imran were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, MPA Humayun Khan congratulated and welcomed the new friends to PTI. He also announced four transformers for Badwan Bala. He said that all their problems will be resolved as PTI is a party believing in serving the people without any political affiliation and that is why dozens of families from Mohallah Hafizabad areas of Badwan Bala, Dir Lower, decided to join PTI and resigned from the basic membership of PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

He said that the country is moving forward according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that according to the program of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, every person has Rs. 1 million for treatment in his pocket under the Sehat Insaf Card announced by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

He said that next year ration cards will be issued for the middle class besides interest free loan to youth to run their own business. He said that work on Chakdara-Badwan road was in progress. On this occasion, he also announced the construction of Fazal Karim Road.

