UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens JUI, JI Supporters Join PTI In UC Sadbar Killay

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:10 PM

Dozens JUI, JI supporters join PTI in UC Sadbar Killay

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) ::Dozens of people from JUI and JI announced to join Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) at union council Sadbar Killay during a gathering addressed by MNA Muhammad Bashir here on Tuesday.

According to the details, MNA Muhammad Bashir from PTI visited union council Sadbar Killay on the invitation of local people wherein score of people from other political parties joined PTI, reposing confidence on its leadership and people-friendly policies.

On the occasion MNA Muhammad Bashir said 80 percent work on electricity projects in the area has been completed that would address the issues of power outages and low voltage on a permanent basis.

He said funds for the remaining work have also been released to complete these projects uninterruptedly and well in time. Unprecedented uplift works, he said, have been carried out in the area adding that apart from allocated 150 million rupees extra money has been spent on uplift projects.

He thanked the Chief Minister for approving extra funds for the area and said the area people would witness a much positive change on completion of ongoing projects.

Later, he presented party caps to those who joined PTI and said the party would not let them down.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Electricity Money From Million

Recent Stories

OPPO Releases New OPPO A54 in Pakistan

14 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

32 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 108 people in Pakistan over last 24 ..

34 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 136.36 million

47 minutes ago

Security forces launch operation in South Wazirist ..

59 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 13, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.