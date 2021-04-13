Dozens JUI, JI supporters join PTI in UC Sadbar Killay

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) ::Dozens of people from JUI and JI announced to join Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) at union council Sadbar Killay during a gathering addressed by MNA Muhammad Bashir here on Tuesday.

According to the details, MNA Muhammad Bashir from PTI visited union council Sadbar Killay on the invitation of local people wherein score of people from other political parties joined PTI, reposing confidence on its leadership and people-friendly policies.

On the occasion MNA Muhammad Bashir said 80 percent work on electricity projects in the area has been completed that would address the issues of power outages and low voltage on a permanent basis.

He said funds for the remaining work have also been released to complete these projects uninterruptedly and well in time. Unprecedented uplift works, he said, have been carried out in the area adding that apart from allocated 150 million rupees extra money has been spent on uplift projects.

He thanked the Chief Minister for approving extra funds for the area and said the area people would witness a much positive change on completion of ongoing projects.

Later, he presented party caps to those who joined PTI and said the party would not let them down.