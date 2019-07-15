Dozens killed due to flash flood in Neelum Valley

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The communication lines were disrupted due to the flood while internet services were also suspended.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) At least 22 people, including two soldiers, have been killed due to heavy rain and flash flood in Neelum Valley.

Media reports said that a flash flood wreaked havoc near Leswa area of Neelum Valley.

Dozens of houses have been displaced due the flood triggered by incessant rainfall. Leswa Bazaar has been completely destroyed in the incident.

State Disaster Management Authority Director Operation Saeedur Rehman said that 22 people have been killed in the flood.

The deceased include two soldiers, eight locals while 11 persons belonging to a Tablighi Jamaat.

Several persons are reportedly injured in the floods.

The SDMA director said that two houses were collapsed due to electrocution while two mosques were also affected with people trapped inside them.

Deputy commissioner, SDMA and police teams have reached the affected areas and started rescue activities.