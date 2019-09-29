UrduPoint.com
Dozens Of Air Coolers Seized

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 02:20 PM

MULTAN, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Anti-dengue teams of health department and municipal corporation took dozens of air coolers into custody during a special crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, a crackdown was launched at Dera Adda Chowk and adjacent markets during "stop using air cooler" to prevent dengue larvae.

The teams took dozens of air coolers into custody and issued receipts to the owners. The air coolers would be returned to owners in January 2020 by the municipal corporation.

Health department sources said the district administration had put a ban on the use of air coolers under section 144 CrPC.

The department issued warning to the people to avoid using air coolers in offices, houses and markets, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

