Dozens of billboards removed in University Town

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Enforcement Officer, Hazrat Ali along with police officials while taking action on directives issued by Administrator Town-3, Anisur Rehman on Friday removed dozens of billboards from University Town area.

At the occasion he asked the locals not to install billboards without permission of the government otherwise legal action would be initiated against the violators.