Dozens Of Butchers, Other Shoppers Rounded Up For Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Mirpur Sub Division Assistant Collector Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry Thursday stormed upon the illegal profiteers, during an extensive drive to ensure the supply of edibles to the consumers at subsidized rates, fixed by the district administration

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) : Mirpur Sub Division Assistant Collector Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry Thursday stormed upon the illegal profiteers, during an extensive drive to ensure the supply of edibles to the consumers at subsidized rates, fixed by the district administration.

Those arrested and fined include 12 Butchers, 10 fruit and vegetable sellers for overcharging against the prices fixed by the district price control committee.

The arrested accused including Butchers Muneeb Riaz, Ahmed, fruit vegetable sellers Munawar Shakir and Shan Majeed were later handed over to the city police.

Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry took the action in the wake of drastic steps taken to ensure the supply of edibles including fruit and vegetables to the masses in the open market in Mirpur district on the special orders of the Divisional Commissioner Ch. Shoukat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Ch.

Amjad Iqbal.

The Deputy Commissioner has already ordered stringent action against unlawful profiteers and hoarders after the massive complaints of artificial shortage of commodities (fruit and vegetables) through their hoarding besides exceptional profiteering during the holy month of Ramadan in Mirpur city and the rest of the district.

At the same time, when contacted the duty magistrate and Tehsildar Mirpur Choudhry Imran Yousaf told APP Thursday that at least 25 shopkeepers including butchers have been rounded up for overcharging.

To a question, Imran Yousaf said that an extensive drive is underway by the administration to wipe out profiteers and hoarders to ensure the return of the sky-touching prices of the commodities of daily use including fruit vegetables, meat (including mutton and beef) at the officially fixed prices of the commodities.

