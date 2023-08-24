Open Menu

Dozens Of Chairlifts Closed After Bataghram Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Dozens of chairlifts closed after Bataghram incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administrations have closed dozens of local chair lifts in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the Bataghram chairlift accident.

The local chairlifts were being run in Swat, Shangla, Buner, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Chitral, Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra districts.

Hundreds of buckets are operated with cable wires or ropes to access other areas in Bataghram, Kohistan Upper, Lower, and Koli Palis. The Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to inspect local chairlifts/dollies in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There were also reports from all the districts wherein people were using chairlifts, caused problem due to closures with many areas also complaining that they are facing food shortages.

Local dollies are used to access other villages, schools, markets in mountainous areas and mostly children are unable to go to school due to lift closure. The people of the areas have demanded for immediate rehabilitation from the administration and provided them alternatives instead of closing all such facilities, locally prepared.

Related Topics

Accident Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Chitral Dir Upper Dir Haripur Kohistan Shangla Buner Market All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers advances sustainability agenda

Dubai Chambers advances sustainability agenda

30 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

1 hour ago
 IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshak ..

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

1 hour ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

2 hours ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

2 hours ago
President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

13 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

13 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan