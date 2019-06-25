Dozens of direct hooks removed, three persons arrested during night time operation against power pilferers

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 09:58 PM

On special directives of SE PESCO Khyber Circle, Tahir Jamal, Task force teams including SDO PESCO College Town sub division along with its personnel carried out a grand night time operation in the areas of College Town sub division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :On special directives of SE PESCO Khyber Circle, Tahir Jamal, Task force teams including SDO PESCO College Town sub division along with its personnel carried out a grand night time operation in the areas of College Town sub division.

According to a press release issued here, during the operation the teams removed dozens of direct hooks.

Similarly, during the operation three persons were arrested using direct hooks after lodging proper FIRs against them.

Similarly, a night time operation was carried out by Task Forces of Hazara-1 Circle under the supervision of SE Qazi Tahir.

During the operation, 120 meters checked and 20 meters set right while 32 strip closed.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, PESCO authorities have once again warned electricity stealers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses on one hand and on the other hand the whole distribution system gets over loaded causing inconvenience to the general public due to frequent power break downs.

