Dozens of encroachments demolished on Charsadda Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-II in a joint operation demolished dozens of encroachments erected on road side in Naguman locality on Charsadda Road here on Tuesday.

The joint operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anwar Akbar Khan, Town Officer Revenue (TOR), Zulhija and Enforcement Officer, Arbab Mir Alam Khan in Naguman Locality on Shabqadar Road.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any unpleasant incident. During operation dozens of encroachments erected on Charsadda Road were demolished.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation would continue in all localities of the district and those re-erecting encroachments would face stern action.