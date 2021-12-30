Dozens of illegal crushing plants sealed in Gilgit

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Dozens of illegal crushing plants were sealed in Gilgit municipal areas under the patronage of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gilgit Amir Tetmiur.

On the orders of Assistant Commissioner Gilgit Amir Teymour, on Thursday, separate teams comprising City Magistrate Muhammad Khurshid, Sector Magistrate Sherbaz, Alam Hussain and Akhtar Hussain conducted illegal checks at various places including Kargah, Soni Kot Khari and Konodas.

The crash plants have been sealed and the owners have been warned to abide by the order. Violations will be dealt with iron hands.

Environmental Protection Agency Gilgit-Baltistan had requested the district administration in writing to ban illegal crash plants at various places in Gilgit district which make gravel and sand from rocks using machines. Upon this, the district administration has sealed the crash plants.