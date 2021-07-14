UrduPoint.com
Dozens Of Illegal Pipes Uprooted To Meet Shortage Of Agricultural Water In Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :An operation has been launched against illegal watercourses inside and outside the Pat Feeder Canal after shortage of agricultural water in Balochistan's Green Belt Nasiraab on Wednesday.

Dozens of such illegal pipes were uprooted at the behest of irrigation officials during the operation.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasirabad, Azhar Shehzad, the fixed share of water in the Pat Feeder Canal from Indus River was 6700 cusecs. However, the share of water in the canal during irrigation of rice crop was 3200 cusecs saying due to the proximity of the cusecs, there were difficulties in accessing water to the tail farmers.

He said that the length of the command area of the Pat Feeder Canal was 43 km and to ensure fair flow of water to the tail end area, officials of Irrigation Department including Tehsildar Dera Murad Jamali and Deputy Tehsildars conducted operation against illegal water courses in different areas.

The DC said for this purpose, each officer has been assigned the responsibility of clearing an area of 3-4 km.

In the light of special instruction, Tehsildar Dera Murad Jamali, Bahadur Khan Khosa started the operation by uprooting dozens of water courses.

The district administration was committed to provide agricultural water to the farmers by taking better strategies and effective measures to solve this important agricultural problem, he added.

