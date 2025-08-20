Open Menu

Dozens Of Illegal Shops, Rickshaw Stands Demolished

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Dozens of illegal shops, rickshaw stands demolished

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The district administration on Wednesday demolished dozens of illegal shops, unauthorised constructions, and rickshaw stands during a citywide anti-encroachment operation.

According to an official spokesperson, the operation was launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim and carried out by Assistant Commissioner Sherin Gul, with support from the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force.

The crackdown focused on Chak No 46 South, a key stretch along the Sargodha–Faisalabad Road, where illegal structures had been causing severe traffic congestion.

Speaking to the media, AC Sherin Gul said the encroachments were obstructing traffic flow and hampering emergency services, including ambulances and rescue vehicles, from reaching the THQ Hospital.

She reiterated that the administration had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments, highlighting public safety and smooth traffic movement. Citizens were urged to avoid occupying public spaces illegally and to cooperate with authorities to ensure unhindered access for emergency services.

Recent Stories

International Government Communication Forum to fe ..

International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leaders ..

UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership

56 minutes ago
 10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerat ..

10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Laser-free vision correction uses electrical curre ..

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye

3 hours ago
 ‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 6 ..

‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE embodies World Humanitarian Day values with on ..

UAE embodies World Humanitarian Day values with ongoing support for Gaza

4 hours ago
 NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting ..

NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus

6 hours ago
 China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan