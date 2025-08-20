Dozens of illegal shops, rickshaw stands demolished

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The district administration on Wednesday demolished dozens of illegal shops, unauthorised constructions, and rickshaw stands during a citywide anti-encroachment operation.

According to an official spokesperson, the operation was launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim and carried out by Assistant Commissioner Sherin Gul, with support from the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force.

The crackdown focused on Chak No 46 South, a key stretch along the Sargodha–Faisalabad Road, where illegal structures had been causing severe traffic congestion.

Speaking to the media, AC Sherin Gul said the encroachments were obstructing traffic flow and hampering emergency services, including ambulances and rescue vehicles, from reaching the THQ Hospital.

She reiterated that the administration had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments, highlighting public safety and smooth traffic movement. Citizens were urged to avoid occupying public spaces illegally and to cooperate with authorities to ensure unhindered access for emergency services.