Dozens Of Illegal Shops, Rickshaw Stands Demolished
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The district administration on Wednesday demolished dozens of illegal shops, unauthorised constructions, and rickshaw stands during a citywide anti-encroachment operation.
According to an official spokesperson, the operation was launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim and carried out by Assistant Commissioner Sherin Gul, with support from the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force.
The crackdown focused on Chak No 46 South, a key stretch along the Sargodha–Faisalabad Road, where illegal structures had been causing severe traffic congestion.
Speaking to the media, AC Sherin Gul said the encroachments were obstructing traffic flow and hampering emergency services, including ambulances and rescue vehicles, from reaching the THQ Hospital.
She reiterated that the administration had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments, highlighting public safety and smooth traffic movement. Citizens were urged to avoid occupying public spaces illegally and to cooperate with authorities to ensure unhindered access for emergency services.
Recent Stories
International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..
UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership
10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi
Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye
‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day
UAE embodies World Humanitarian Day values with ongoing support for Gaza
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dozens of illegal shops, rickshaw stands demolished6 minutes ago
-
Zakat Council chairman holds open court6 minutes ago
-
KP govt approves additional Rs 2 billion for flood relief6 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court16 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia dispatches major relief convoy for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa16 minutes ago
-
Jamalo Train to connect Sukkur & Rohri, Offer Affordable Travel16 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Public Library at Liaquat Bagh A Beacon of Knowledge46 minutes ago
-
PM assures all possible measures to accelerate recovery efforts in flood hit areas46 minutes ago
-
PHA DG visits Ali Park56 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 400kg loose tea56 minutes ago
-
Monsoon preparedness, precautionary measures reviewed1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 397,500 cusecs water1 hour ago