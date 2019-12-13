Dozens of illegal structures demolished in campaign against encroachment

District administration has launched a drive against encroachment and demolished dozens of illegal structures in Urmar Payn area here on Friday

According to spokesman the campaign has been launched on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar and added additional assistant commissioner Habibullah supervised the campaign.

He said that operation would continue against encroachments indiscriminately for the convenience of masses by ensuring smooth flow of traffic in the area.

He said the district administration was committed to providing relief to masses and every possible measure would be taken in this regard.