Dozens of illegal structures removed in anti-encroachment drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday conducted anti-encroachment operation and demolished several illegal structures at Surrazai Bala area.

According to spokesman of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Salahuddin and Additional Commissioner Habibullah supervised the operation in which dozens of illegal buildings and structures were removed with help of heavy machinery.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar told media that operation against encroachment would continue indiscriminately.