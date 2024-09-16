Dozens Of Large Rallies, Mahafil-e-naat To Take Place On 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 11:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) As many as 42 large processions and rallies will be taken out in Hyderabad to celebrate 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal on September 17 while 25 big events of mahafil-e-naat will also be organized on the same day.
The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the district police had worked out its security plan for the day.
According to him, 5 of the biggest events of mahafil-e-naat would take place in Bagh-e-Mustafa ground, Allama Iqbal ground, Pucca Qila ground, Hussaini Chowk Pareetabad and Town Hall Tandojam.
He told that the largest of the 3 rallies would be organized by Pakistani Sunni Tehreek at Haider Chowk, Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan in Phuleli and Muhammadi Masjid Bohri Jammat Khana.
The spokesman added that around 2,000 cops would be deployed for security of the rallies and other events.
He apprised that SSP Farrukh Ali Lanjar had directed all the DSPs and SHOs to carry out patrolling and snap checking in their respective areas.
