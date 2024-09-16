Open Menu

Dozens Of Large Rallies, Mahafil-e-naat To Take Place On 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Dozens of large rallies, mahafil-e-naat to take place on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) As many as 42 large processions and rallies will be taken out in Hyderabad to celebrate 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal on September 17 while 25 big events of mahafil-e-naat will also be organized on the same day.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the district police had worked out its security plan for the day.

According to him, 5 of the biggest events of mahafil-e-naat would take place in Bagh-e-Mustafa ground, Allama Iqbal ground, Pucca Qila ground, Hussaini Chowk Pareetabad and Town Hall Tandojam.

He told that the largest of the 3 rallies would be organized by Pakistani Sunni Tehreek at Haider Chowk, Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan in Phuleli and Muhammadi Masjid Bohri Jammat Khana.

The spokesman added that around 2,000 cops would be deployed for security of the rallies and other events.

He apprised that SSP Farrukh Ali Lanjar had directed all the DSPs and SHOs to carry out patrolling and snap checking in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Hyderabad Same September Mosque All

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

7 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

7 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

10 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

14 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

2 days ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan