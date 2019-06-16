UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Patients Treated At Free Physiotherapy Medical Camp

Umer Jamshaid 4 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 02:30 PM

Dozens of patients treated at free physiotherapy medical camp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Dozens of Rawalpindi citizens, facing different ailments related to physiotherapy, were treated at a 'free physiotherapy medical camp' organized by Center of Advanced Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT) at its main campus here.

The Physiotherapy patients from neighbouring areas visited the daylong free medical camp to get doctors' advice for curing their ailments and get proper medication and treatment, said a press statement issued by the center here Sunday.

According to the statement, most of the patients had musculoskeletal ailments, however, some cases of neurological and paediatric were also observed during the free camp.

The patients, with minor ailments were provided free of cost treatment on the occasion while some patients with complications were referred to hospitals for further medical consultation.

"The purpose of conducting such camps is not only to treat the patients but also to create awareness among people about such ailments so that they can timely consult doctor for treatment," said Dr. Samawiya Farooq who had been diagnosing patients at the camp.

"Such camps are organized to create awareness among community regarding physiotherapy, its effectiveness and to serve humanity as well," said Dr. Uzma Shakeel, Principal CASHT.

Meanwhile, speaking at the inaugural session of the free medical camp, Managing Director CASHT, Tayyab H. Malik said that the center would organize more free medical campus in future to create awareness among the masses.

He lauded the efforts of managers for organizing such events for the betterment of the humanity and expressed the hope that it would go long way in facilitating the masses and help improve their health.

Related Topics

Technology Doctor Rawalpindi Shakeel Sunday From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

1 hour ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

1 hour ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

1 hour ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

2 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.