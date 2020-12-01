UrduPoint.com
Dozens Of People Died In NAB’s Custody, Says Ishaq Dar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ishaq Dar

The former Finance Minister claims he owns just one property—a home in Lahore that has also been taken under control by the government.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2020) PML-N senior leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar claimed that dozens of people died during the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody.

“Where are human rights and what is happening to the people in NAB’s custody?,” asked the former Finance Minister during his interview to BBC.

He said NAB had lost its credibility and was being used against politicians.

Ishaq Dar said he believed in transparency and he had already declared all his assets and properties. But only one house in Lahore was his the entire property, he stated.

“I own single house in Lahore. I declared all my assets as I believe in transparency. But that single house has also been taken by the PTI government,” said the PML-N leader.

He also rejected all corruption allegations leveled against him. He said he was not mentioned in Panama papers and he could prove his innocence with proofs and documents.

To a question that he owned properties in London and UAE, Ishaq Dar said that these were simple baseless allegations.

“My children have a villa and they are doing business for last many years,” he explained. He stated his children were independent and free and were not under his control.

He also discussed the role of “establishment” in Pakistani politics, cases against him, Nawaz Sharif and other Sharif family members, their political credibility and return to Pakistan. He also talked about PTI government and its credibility in the interview.

