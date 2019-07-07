UrduPoint.com
Dozens Of PML-N Workers Arrested Ahead Of Mandi Bahauddin Rally

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 11:44 AM

Dozens of PML-N workers arrested ahead of Mandi Bahauddin rally

The police kept conducting raids last night to arrest PML-N workers and leaders.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 7th July, 2019) Dozens of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporter have been arrested ahead of Maryam Nawaz’s public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin.

The PML-N had sought permission to hold public rally in Mandi Bahauddin which was denied by the administration.

The police kept conducting raids last night to arrest PML-N workers and leaders.

DPO Mandi Bahauddin said that the permission has been denied due to security concerns. Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz has announced to hold the public meeting in any case.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Maryam Nawaz will leave for Mandi Bahauddin from Jati Umra at 3pm today.

Sources said that the PML-N has been insisting to hold public meeting in Quaid-e-Azam stadium, Mandi Bahauddin but the administration has turned down the request.

The administration has locked the gates of the stadium and deployed large contingent of police inside and outside the stadium.

In a press conference on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

“They have secret material against everybody. They called me and showed me a video. After watching it, I had no choice but to act upon what they said,” the judge says to Nasir Butt without naming anyone who showed him the compromising video, which was used to pressurise him.

Maryam Nawaz said the judge was blackmailed and forced to convict Nawaz Sharif by the powers-that-be.

