Dozens of schemes completed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Director Development Waqas Khakwani said Dozens of development schemes were completed transparently.

He said this in a meeting headed by Commissioner Shanul Haq on Thursday.He said 16 schemes under 'Naya Pakistan Manzlain Asan' were accomplished in 2019 while 156 welfare schemes were also finalized.

Over Rs.5 billion and 31 crore were released by the provincial authority for 405 on-going projects, Waqas Khakwani said.

On this occasion, the commissioner directed to maintain transparency in projects.