Dozens of school vans remove gas cylinders in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration of Mardan has launched a drive to remove gas cylinders from school vans, removing dozens of cylinders from vehicles on Tuesday to ensure safety of school going children.

The traffic officials said the drive had been launched following directives of the High Court to make the journey of school-going children safe, adding the administration would not yield to pressure from any quarter.

DSP Traffic Jamilur Rehman has issued warning to owners of school vans fitted with gas kit to voluntarily remove gas cylinders and ban travelling of school children on roof of their vehicles to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile parents have appreciated the district administration for launching the drive adding it would help ensure safe journey of school going children.