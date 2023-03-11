Dozens of shops blown up by fire in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Dozens of shops were set on fire, while approximately 45 shops and factories were damaged; two individuals were also hurt during evacuating the items from shops at Karachi's Gharibabad Furniture Market on Saturday.

According to a report in the private media, six fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene following the accident, and after completing a rescue operation, the fire in the furniture market was brought under control.

The victims, however, ascribed the delay in arrival to the fire brigade.

According to representatives from the fire department, the warehouse was cooling off while the extent of the fire's damage was being determined.

The tenants of the apartments near the furniture market reportedly left because of the fire; fortunately, no one was hurt.